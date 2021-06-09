16-year-old South Yorkshire waiter saved girl from choking on second day of work

Video report by Adam Fowler

A 16-year-old waiter from Doncaster has been praised after he rescued a young girl from choking.

Jack Smithson gave the girl the Heimlich manoeuvre on only his second day at work after hearing the panicked screaming from the girl's grandmother.

The former sea cadet ran over to the girl, called Scarlett, before performing the life-saving action.

Jack said: "I heard screaming and I ran around the corner. The grandma had her fingers down the girl's throat.

"I am first aid trained and I knew that she shouldn't put fingers down her throat because it could push it further down and cause it to be even worse.

"I knew instantly I needed to get it out of her throat, so I just grabbed the little girl and started using the Heimlich manoeuvre.

"Luckily on about the fourth attempt, she managed to cough it out."

It was only Jack's second day at work when he saved the little girl. Credit: PA

Jack hopes to become a forensic psychologist in the future and said he was "extremely happy" that the girl was okay.

He was later named employee of the month by the cafe, and rewarded with a £25 Amazon gift card.

Scarlett told ITV News that she was very thankful that Jack had been there and that the choking experience had put her off bacon.

Jack's mother Gemma Miall-Smithson said she is "incredibly proud" of her son.

She said: "It's his first job since leaving school and to be faced with this situation must have been very scary.

"He should be so proud of what he has achieved, and I am proud as punch for his heroic actions."