Anger over time taken for Hull flood defences to be completed

Video report by James Webster

Residents living near the site of Hull's new flood defences have said they are sick of the noise and disruption caused by the over-running project.

The protective element of the scheme designed to protect the city from Tidal Surges has been completed, however, the work to landscape the area and clear the mess is still ongoing with no end date in sight.

The flood defences have been improved as a result of a devastating Tidal Surge in 2013, but people living close to them have said that the ongoing work is making life a misery.

Jorgina Pearson, a local resident, said: "The noise can start in the morning at 7.10am and it can go on till gone 6 o'clock on an evening.

"I've had enough now with the noise and the disturbance."

She said there are also problems with rats and mice and that she has seen up to six at once on the street.

The Environment Agency have said that work will be completed as soon as possible.

£42 million is being spent on Hull's waterfront to protect homes in the area, businesses in the area agreed that the work needed doing but wanted it finished more quickly.

Cindy Stevenson, who lives in the area, said: "We used to sit out there [on the waterfront] and we can't now.

"It's all blocked off. It's getting a bit depressing now to be honest but it's got to be done. We know that.

"But it doesn't make it easy for us, it's just annoying, very frustrating. I just wish they'd hurry up now and crack on."

The Environment Agency said that they have had some delays in completing the work due to a lack of availability of materials.

They told ITV News that the work will be finished as soon as possible and that they have measures in place to deal with vermin.