Family pay tribute to teenager who died in River Calder

The family of a 13 year old boy who died in the River Calder have paid tribute to their "blessing" of a child.

On Wednesday a court heard how Tomi Obi Solomon, 13, jumped into the River Calder from Huntington Road bridge, Brighouse, on 1 June.

The teenager, who was an academy player with Bradford City, failed to resurface after entering the water and his body was later recovered by police divers.

In a statement the family of Tomi Solomon, said: “We would like to express our appreciation for all the support everyone has offered us since the tragic loss of Tomi.

"He was truly a blessing to us as a family and touched so many people’s lives. We know he was very much loved by everyone who knew him.

Credit: West Yorkshire Police

"Our son was a very happy boy who lived for football and it was often all he spoke about from waking up to going to sleep.

“We are devastated by his loss and now ask for privacy at this time.“

Tomi represented Bradford City's under-13s side, playing for the club for three years.

The full inquest into his death has been adjourned until 28 September.