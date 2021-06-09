Leeds MP: Flat balcony blaze shows 'danger' residents face

A Leeds MP said a blaze at a block of flats in the city was a reminder of the "danger" faced by residents of unsafe high-rise buildings.

Dozens of firefighters were called to Granary Wharf shortly after 8pm on Tuesday after the balcony of an eighth floor apartment was engulfed in flames.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said three people escaped and no-one was hurt in the incident.

But – in a tweet directed at the government's housing secretary Robert Jenrick – Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn said it showed how vulnerable residents in high rise buildings are.

The incident comes amid continuing pressure from campaign groups for the government to take action to resolve defects at blocks of flats across the country.

There are more than 140 privately-owned buildings with problems that have been discovered during investigations prompted by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

A Calendar investigation found that many leaseholders living in flats that have been left effectively worthless now fear huge bills to rectify the issues

The government has committed £5.1bn to replace dangerous cladding systems.

But campaigners say last night's incident is another reminder of how worried people are.