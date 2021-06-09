Man who attacked and robbed long-serving Barnsley milkman jailed for a decade

A man who "violently" attacked and robbed a milkman from Barnsley has been jailed for ten years.

Daniel Bligh, 30, was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed weapon after assaulting the milkman on Canal Street in December - slashing his hand with a knife before stealing his van.

The victim needed 26 stitches in his hand and was left unable to work physically and emotionally, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Investigating Officer T/DC Rebecca Robinson said: "This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent victim who has served his community for many years and is well respected by all who know him.

"Following the robbery we appealed for information from the public to help us identify the offender and we received information that proved vital in this case.

"I would like to personally thank those people who responded to that appeal as this allowed us to work continuously to get Bligh into custody and build the evidence against him to ensure he would not be released."

Bligh received his ten-year sentence at Sheffield Crown Court today.