Play video

Video report by Jon Hill

Charities are calling on the government for urgent help to ease the strain on the 600,000 unpaid carers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

It is claimed that the group have been forgotten about during the covid crisis, with a survey finding that almost three-quarters of carers are worn out and unable to take a break because of the pandemic.

6 in 10 Carers say their physical health has deteriorated.

7 in 10 Carers say their mental health has deteriorated.

Carole Zagrovic, from York Carers Centre, said: "They feel they are virtually on-call seven days a week, 24 hours a day - nobody employed would be expected to do that."

Debbie, an unpaid carer from Driffield, said: "Your life is being controlled by others somebody else's circumstances, through no fault of their own."

When asked what more the government could have done, she added: It should be a better-coordinated response, you know, we didn't get PPE equipment when we were caring.

"I couldn't go to the front of the supermarket queue because we don't wear ID badges. We are like invisible."

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Unpaid carers have played a critical role throughout the pandemic and we have supported them with guidance, funding, prioritised vaccinations and access to help, including through the Carers UK phoneline.

"At the same time, we have provided billions of pounds to support the adult care sector through this period, including over £1 billion towards the infection control fund which is being used to help day centres reopen safely and in a COVID-secure way.

"The government will publish a final report on the Carers Action Plan later this year and continue to consider the best ways to further support carers."