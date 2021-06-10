A rabbit who was escaped from her hutch whilst travelling to her new home had to be rescued by the fire service after getting stuck in the dashboard of a van.

The rabbit was with her new owner Mark Hyde when her hutch opened and she escaped up the driver's side of the automatic van and disappeared up the hole where the clutch should have been.

Mr Hyde, from Selby, was unable to free the bunny and was forced to call the RSPCA.

Claire Mitchell, from the animal charity, could feel the rabbit was high up in the front of the vehicle but was unable to reach her so left food on the floor in the hope it would entice her down during the night.

On Tuesday, RSPCA animal rescue officer Leanne was sent to the scene but had to call for assistance from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

The Rabbit was trapped in the dashboard overnight. Credit: RSPCA

Leanne said: "There was no way to get hold of this rabbit because of the tight space she was in and she was so high up. I think I would have had more of a chance pulling a rabbit out of a magician’s hat!"

The fire service were able to remove the dashboard and return the rabbit to Mark.

He said: “I just couldn’t believe how she managed to get up there - but am so happy that she was unscathed from her ordeal.

“She is now safely in her hutch with her friend where she can stay out of trouble.

“I am so grateful to the RSPCA and fire service for their time and efforts which saved her - they were a great team.”