Yorkshire Paralympian Hannah Cockroft has been named as one of the team captain's for the north in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award biggest-ever fundraising challenge.

The challenge is being launched to mark what would have been the Duke's 100th birthday - the "Do it 4 Youth" is a 4 week DofE inspired challenge to support young people across the UK.

Hannah has been named captain for The North, alongside JJ Chalmers, James McVey, Alice Beer, Oliver Phelps, Matt Johnson and Zoe Salmon are all taking part as team captains across the UK.

They will be encouraging people to raise funds to help young people from the toughest backgrounds to build life-long belief in themselves through doing their DofE.

Hannah completed the Bronze Award when she was a teenager and told ITV News that the award helped her excel in her career following the Duke's death in April.

The four challenges people are being encouraged to take part in are:

Get Up - choose a physical activity.

Skilly Up - learn a new skill.

Free UP - Give something up such as junk food or social media.

Hand Up - Give a hand in the community by volunteering.

Ruth Marvel, CEO of the DofE, said: "After the year we've had Do It 4 Youth is a fantastic opportunity for us to meet face to face, have fun and reconnect after lockdown while raising vital funds to help young people build back after the pandemic."

Hannah Cockroft has won five Paralympic gold medals. Credit: PA

Captain for the North, Hannah Cockroft, is giving up late nights, improving her baking skills and encouraging her fellow team captain Ashley (14) from Salford to complete his challenge.

She said: "I'm from Halifax, so a proud Yorkshire woman. For millions of young people, including myself, doing the DofE is a totally life-changing experience.

"I learnt a level of independence and resilience without which I would not have had my level of sporting success. The money you raise will enable many more young people to begin their own adventure! That's why I'm calling on my fellow Northerners to please join me to Do It 4 Youth!"

For more information on the scheme visit the Do It 4 Youth website.