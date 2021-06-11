Barnsley man who robbed 12-year-old schoolboy jailed

A man from Barnsley who robbed and threatened a schoolboy whilst he was waiting for the bus to school has been jailed for four and a half years.

Darrell Stott, 30, stole the boy's phone whilst he was waiting for the bus on Doncaster Road on March 16 - he pleaded guilty to robbery at a hearing earlier this year.

The incident was seen by members of the public who comforted the child and called the police.

Detective Constable Rebecca Robinson said: "This was a shocking incident that took place just outside of the town centre, in broad daylight and during the early morning rush hour."Subjecting anybody to a robbery like this is horrendous, but the fact that the victim was a young child makes it even more despicable. "Despite his ordeal, the victim has been incredibly brave throughout this investigation and the information he was able to provide to us, as well as information from the public, meant that we could identify Stott and quickly take him off the streets."