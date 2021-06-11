Covid: Drop-in clinic for over-18s at Sheffield Crucible Theatre on Saturday

The Crucible Theatre and NHS in Sheffield will be hosting a drop-in clinic for anyone over the age of 18 who lives in the city and needs their first dose.

The theatre will be the first of several roving clinics in the city run by the local Clinical Commissioning Group over the next few weeks that will be working in partnership with St John Ambulance and local volunteers.

The drop-ins will be run in places where there has been lower take-up of the vaccine.

The Crucible will be open on Saturday, June 12, from 9am-2pm and will be offering the Pfizer jab.

Dan Bates, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres, said: "We are delighted to host the pop-up vaccinations at the Crucible.

"We have been in awe by the way in which Sheffield has rolled out the vaccinations across the city, from the large-scale at Sheffield Arena to the smaller centres in local communities and we are proud to play our part in this initiative."

Alun Windle, Chief Nurse and COVID Lead at NHS Sheffield CCG, said: 'It is six months since our first resident was vaccinated and we are pleased that the majority of people in Sheffield, over 320,000, have been vaccinated but we cannot afford to forget the minority who have yet to come forward for their first vaccine, even though they have been eligible for a while.

"These clinics are primarily for them and by going to them we hope that they will come forward and have the vaccination. If we are to beat covid and keep Sheffield open we need to get everyone vaccinated."

All the latest information on the vaccine clinics can be found on the NHS Sheffield CCG twitter and facebook accounts.

People can also book their vaccine by ringing 119 or by using the NHS' website.