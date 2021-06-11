South Yorkshire Police name first ever female Chief Constable

South Yorkshire Police have appointed Lauren Poultney as the force's first-ever female Cheif Constable.

Ms Poultney has previously served as Assistant Cheif Constable and Deputy Cheif Constable of the force and has been serving as Acting Cheif Constable after her predecessor Stephen Watson moved to Greater Manchester Police.

Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire, said: "Lauren Poultney will be South Yorkshire’s first female Chief Constable and I am looking forward to working closely with her as the force continues to strive to become an outstanding force across all areas of its activity.

"Since joining South Yorkshire Police Lauren has played a key role, alongside her colleagues in the Senior Command Team, in the force’s transformation from being rated by Her Majesty’s Inspectors as ‘requiring improvement’ to ‘good’ overall."

Ms Poultney said: "I am incredibly proud to be appointed as Chief Constable for South Yorkshire. I’ve been here now for four years and witnessed the pride and passion local people have for the area.

"I want to ensure we harness this and deliver the outstanding police service they desire."

She will have a five-year contract and so will lead the force until 2026.