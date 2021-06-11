West Yorkshire Police arrest 22 people in crackdown on gang crime in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have arrested 22 people and seized 65 weapons as part of a crackdown on street gangs in the city.

Police also recovered drugs with an estimated street value of £30,000 and £15,000 of cash as part of an operation targeted against a group that police say are linked to 70 knife attacks over the last year.

All of those arrested in the raids have been released on bail with strict conditions whilst enquiries continue.

Leeds District Commander Chief Superintendent Damien Miller said: "This week’s arrest phase has seen the successful culmination of 12 months of painstaking work to tackle the completely unacceptable serious violence that this group has been involved in.

"The group we have targeted has been behind the vast majority of incidents that we have seen in the city over the last year, many of which have involved machetes being used to inflict very serious injuries."

He added: "We are certain this investigation will have dealt a significant blow in terms of disrupting and dismantling this criminal activity, and we will continue to build on that work as we move towards criminal charges and a civil gang injunction to address this type of offending."

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds said: "We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our communities and will always seek to do everything we can through a partnership approach to put a stop to it.

"We welcome therefore the positive action led by West Yorkshire Police supported by council teams against a number of individuals suspected of being involved in a range of dangerous and illegal activity."