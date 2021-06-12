A man who raped two young children whilst a child himself has been jailed.

Christopher Wright, abused the two boys, at addresses in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, more than 10 years ago.

His offending came to light when one of his victims reported a historic allegation of abuse.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s public protection team launched an investigation in Summer 2017 and interviewed multiple witnesses.

A police spokesperson said : "Wright, 29, formerly of Clay Cross, Chesterfield, initially denied all accusations against him but later admitted to one count of rape of a child under the age of 13 – an offence committed when he was still a child."

He denied all other allegations against him but was later convicted by a jury of four additional counts of the same offence relating to a second victim.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court Wright was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He was also added to the sex offenders’ register for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his activities when he is released.

Wright was a calculating and predatory sex offender who repeatedly took advantage of any situation where he was alone with his victims. His offending has had a very considerable impact on their lives and has caused them a great deal of physical and emotional pain. By coming forward to the police they showed a great deal of courage. Detective Constable Kerry Stringfellow, Nottinghamshire Police

DC Stringfellow added: "I am relieved for them that Wright has now been punished for what he did and hope that these sentences allow them some degree of closure.

“I also hope that this case serves as an example to other victims of historic sexual abuse. No matter how long ago it happened we want to know about it. You will be taken seriously, we will investigate thoroughly and we will do our utmost to get justice for you.”