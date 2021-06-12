Play video

Watch: Video report by David Hirst

A pop up Covid vaccination clinic in Sheffield was so inundated with students and other people over 18 today, it had to call for extra supplies of vaccine.

Thousands queued for hours outside the Crucible Theatre to get their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Dr Tom O'Brien - GP partner at Green Cross Group Practise said he had been 'totally blown away' by the number of people who came out and waited for their first dose of vaccine today.

Dr O'Brien added:"Because we've seen such a large number of people come we've been ringing round trying to get more vaccine. We have managed to get some more vaccine as well, but anyone who was at the back of the queue has been directed to one of the other vaccination sites and should get a vaccine today as well."

Third year student Natalia Burggy gets her vaccine at Crucible Theatre pop up clinic

The Crucible Theatre and NHS in Sheffield had been hosting a drop-in clinic for anyone over the age of 18 who lives in the city and needs their first dose.

The theatre is the first of several roving clinics in the city run by the local Clinical Commissioning Group over the next few weeks that will be working in partnership with St John Ambulance and local volunteers.

The drop-ins will be run in places where there has been lower take-up of the vaccine.

All the latest information on the vaccine clinics can be found on the NHS Sheffield CCG twitter and facebook accounts.

People can also book their vaccine by ringing 119 or by using the NHS' website.