The family of a grandfather who died following a collision earlier this week have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Paul Copsey, 52, was riding his motorcycle in Cross Hill in the Eccleshill area of Sheffield, when he was in collision with a van on Tuesday. He died in hospital the next day.

Paying tribute today, Paul’s family said: “Paul was a loving husband, a father of two children, and a grandfather of two grandchildren with another on the way. Words cannot express how devastated we are. We love Paul and will miss him deeply. We’d encourage anyone who saw what happened to him to please contact police.”

South Yorkshire Police said they are especially keen to hear from anyone with dash came footage of the incident.Officers are specifically asking for the driver of a small blue hatchback car that passed the the two vehicles involved just prior to the collision to come forward.