Play video

Watch: Video report by Martin Fisher

A number of people from across the region have been commended for their achievements in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The system gives national recognition to people who have given exceptional service in public and community life and are committed to helping people around them.

The people who have helped to deal with the effects of the pandemic feature strongly in the list.

From scientists to food parcel organisers the list rewards those who made a difference.

Dawn Bilbrough

It was the video of a nurse unable to buy food as stores emptied at the beginning of the pandemic that got brother and sister team Amanda Guest and John Brownhill to launch Food 4 Heroes. The siblings from Holmfirth both receive the British Empire Medal.

Siblings John Brownhill and Amanda Guest Credit: Press Association

Mr Brownhill said: "There are hundreds of incredible volunteers and the chefs who are behind all of this and without them we wouldn't be here."

In South Yorkshire Dr Thushan de Silva, from the University of Sheffield's Department of Infection, Immunity and Cardiovascular Disease, has been awarded an MBE for his work on Covid-19 research.

Daryl Margaret Perkins (District Manager, Humber and East Riding St John Ambulance) is also the recipient of an MBE for voluntary services to St John Ambulance and to young people.

Adele Hague received a British Empire Medal

Nurse Adele Hague has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her work setting up a testing service and vaccination clinics at Sheffield Children's Trust.

Bradford Health worker Claire Chadwick receives an MBE for her work in infection prevention and control.

Moving away from Covid and former Leeds Rhinos player Kevin Sinfield has been awarded an OBE for his fund raising efforts for motor neurone disease.

He completed seven marathons in seven days after former team mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the illness raising £2.2 million pounds.

It's about everybody who has played a small part and I'm very very grateful that people who are challenged by MND daily understand that people care about them. Kevin Sinfield, Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby

The lists marks the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.