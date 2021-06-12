Teenagers convicted over fatal stabbing of Sheffield father-of-two

Two teenagers have been convicted over the fatal stabbing of a father-of-two in a Sheffield street last summer.Ruben Moreno, 18, has been found guilty of murder while Isaac Ramsey, also 18, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

The pair have been on trial for five weeks for the murder of 35-year-old Marcus Ramsay. He died after an unconnected altercation at a street party escalated in to significant disorder, which culminated in him being stabbed through the heart.

Marcus Ramsay was an 'innocent bystander' Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Moreno and Ramsey, then both 17, attended the party in Horninglow Road, Firth Park, on the evening of August 7th last year. Both arrived with knives.

Police said Mr Ramsay was trying to prevent the pair from chasing his brother through the crowds when he was stabbed.Senior investigating officer, DCI Mark Oughton said: “This case yet again lays bare the horrors brought by knife crime.

Marcus Ramsay was an innocent bystander, whose gut instinct was to intervene and protect his brother from two teenagers he could clearly see were armed. Marcus was doing his very best to diffuse a dangerous situation. He wasn’t involved in the evening’s violence; he was trying to put a stop to it

Three other men also received knife wounds that evening, all in unconnected incidents.

Moreno and Ramsey had been identified numerous times on CCTV on the evening of Mr Ramsay's death.

Footage captured them producing their knives and then fleeing as he was dying. Police later recovered both knives in close proximity to the stabbing, while launching a manhunt for the duo who went on the run for several weeks.DCI Oughton also thanked Mr Ramsay's family for their 'dignity and resilience' shown through the trial.

They have attended court every single day, and over the last five weeks have heard harrowing details of his final moments while enduring the defendants doing their very best to distance themselves from any blame. I thank them wholeheartedly for their support through this investigation DCI Mark Oughton, South Yorkshire Police

He added that both teenagers had a 'propensity for carrying weapons' and that 'the streets of South Yorkshire will be safer without them'.Moreno and Ramsey were also convicted of an attempted wounding that evening. Both will return to Sheffield Crown Court on 30 July for sentencing.