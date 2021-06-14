Two-time Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee will miss out on the Tokyo Olympics, but his brother Jonny has said it is his "time to shine".

Alistair has struggled with an ankle injury this season and was disqualified from the Leeds triathlon last week for "ducking" a rival swimmer - 23-year-old Alex Yee who won the race has been named as the second member of Team GB's triathlon contingent.

Leeds-born Jonny said: "I have been very fortunate to have Alistair next to me on the start-line in the last two Olympics and without him it is going to feel very, very different.

"But I like to think that I will be able to deal with it and it will hopefully be my time to shine now. These Olympics are going to be so different and this is just another little difference in the grand scheme of things."

Jonny will hope he can continue the family's grip on the Olympic title in Tokyo. Credit: PA

Jonny won bronze in London in 2012 and silver four years later in Rio, with Alistair winning both events.

Earlier this month he told ITV News that this Olympic games would be his last as he looked towards "new challenges".

He added: "Alistair will still be there as someone to talk to because there's no one better to seek advice from than the double Olympic champion.

"I'll ask him when I have doubts about whether I'm training right, whether I've done things right and how I can do things better.

"I think Ali is relieved the whole process is over now, the last few months have been turmoil for him with his injury, and he can now focus on surgery and rehabilitation. And he will always be on the end of the phone."