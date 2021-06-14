Murder investigation launched after Hull man fatally stabbed

Humberside Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed on Harleston Close in Hull.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7:10pm on June 13 where a 23-year-old man was found with "serious injuries".

The man was treated at the scene but passed away before he could be taken to hospital.

A cordon is still in place at the scene and officers will be at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: "I’d like to thank members of the public who have already contacted us providing information surrounding the events of yesterday evening.

"If you have not yet spoken to us but believe you may know something that could assist us, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, it may assist us with our enquiries.

"Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community. Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns."

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting log 581 of June 13 or by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.