Calderdale Council is urging people to 'take extra care' after a rise in cases across the district.

Local infection rates have risen by more than 90% since last week, giving a current rate of 120 per 100,000 for people tested in the seven days between 3 and 9 June.

The Delta variant (first identified in India) now makes up the majority of Calderdale cases, and preventative efforts across the borough are being stepped up due to a significant increase in cases.

The Government’s decision to delay the lifting of lockdown restrictions until 19th July shows that the increase in cases is a national issue.

Scientists had warned that the rapidly spreading Delta variant, would lead to a "significant" rise in hospital admissions if stage four of England's road map went ahead as planned on June 21.

Cllr Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: "As COVID-19 restrictions have gradually relaxed in recent months, we have seen an increase in the number of positive cases locally. This is what has happened in Calderdale following the easing of restrictions throughout the pandemic. On top of this, most local cases are now the Delta variant, which spreads more easily.

“Thankfully, the current rise in cases is not having a significant impact on hospital admissions at the moment, but it’s vital that we remain vigilant and act now to stop things getting worse.”

When a small cluster of Delta cases was found in Todmorden recently, preventative action was taken straight away to help reduce the spread and protect local people, including additional, asymptomatic PCR testing at Todmorden Sports Centre for everyone who lives, works and studies in the town.

Testing clinic set up in Todmorden

Following feedback from the community, a walk in Mobile Testing Unit has now opened in Todmorden town centre at Rose Street, from 9am to 5.30pm until Sunday 20 June.

Additional testing is also underway in the Park and Warley areas of Calderdale to help protect communities from increasing cases and from new strains of the virus that spread more easily.

The details of all Mobile Testing Unit locations can be found on the Council’s website: www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/coronavirus/managing/extra-testing.

Further sites will be added in Calderdale where needed, and work is ongoing to engage with communities and distribute tests through a number of schools, workplaces and community venues.

Getting both doses of the vaccine is one of the five big things people are being urged to continue to help protect each other from COVID-19 by doing the following things:

Keep our distance and limit mixing with people we don’t live with.

Wear a face covering where necessary, unless medically exempt.

Self-isolate if we test positive or are a contact of someone who has tested positive. A range of support is available to people self-isolating

Meet others outside where possible, and if not then let fresh air in.

Book our vaccine when we are invited by the NHS.

Deborah Harkins, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Keeping COVID-19 case rates as low as possible is important in preventing more variants developing and spreading. We all have a part to play in this. The joint effort in Calderdale has been incredible, and we must not drop our guard now, especially with summer events like the Euros – it’s important to enjoy them in ways that reduce the risk of spreading the virus by doing the five big things as we tackle the concerning new variants of COVID-19.”