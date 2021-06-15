Covid-19: Calls for government funding help as 'Freedom Day' delayed

Business owners say they need more Government help to get through another delay to reopening.

Boris Johnson ordered the postponement to the final phase of his coronavirus road map because of the rapidly spreading Delta variant first identified in India, which is 40-80% more transmissible.

Nationally, there are now 8,000 cases per day which is the highest number since February - and that number is growing around a third each week.

The boss of one of Sheffiel'ds biggest clubs said financial support is crucial if they are to get through the next four weeks until covid restrictions are due to lift.

Mark Hobson and his team at Corporation nightclub are busy postponing and rearranging events they were due to hold from next Monday.

He says with business rates relief ending this month and furlough due to end in September, financial support for the sector would keep many venues afloat.

Similarly businesses like the Camel Club in Huddersfield are calling for help to pay their bills.

Owner Louise Biddle said help with the rent would make a 'massive difference.'

Meanwhile the current 30-person limit for weddings in England is to be lifted on the 21st of June and instead guest numbers will be dictated by a venue's capacity.

But dancing indoors is banned which means many DJs will still be out of business for the next four weeks. DJ Mark Green from Harrogate says financial support needs to continue.

"There was a lot of income that was in for the next four weeks and then pushing into the summer as well but we've got no clue now what's going to happen. I need those events to go ahead financially. I have had support, I've been supported throughout but that looks like something that's dwindling away. Some clarity on that and urgency in getting that out to people would be great."

The lifting of social distancing measures will be pushed back for another four weeks - abandoning the 21 June "Freedom Day" and moving rule changes to 19 July.