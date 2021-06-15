A drug smuggler from Grimsby who stashed cocaine with a street value of nearly £300,000 in food boxes in his suitcase has been jailed.

Kemar Livingstone Plummer, 35, aroused the suspicion of Border Force officers when he arrived at Manchester Airport on a commercial flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica, with a suitcase 4kg heavier than it had been checked in earlier that morning.

Officers found two packets of brownie cake mix, a packet of banana flavoured cereal, a pancake waffle mix, a Jamaican fruit cake mix and a pack of Jamaican gourmet coffee. The contents revealed 3.5kg of cocaine hidden within the six food boxes. This quantity would fetch an estimated £122,000 if sold wholesale, or around £277,000 if sold on the UK streets.

Plummer was arrested on suspicion of drug importation offences and remanded in custody.

NCA officers forensically examined Plummer’s mobile phone, finding WhatsApp messages from a contact telling him that they were worried and wouldn’t be able to sleep until they heard that Plummer had successfully retrieved his luggage.

His phone also contained an image of a 10cm thick pile of £10 and £20 notes, which he claimed was from the sale of a car.

On Friday 11th June, Plummer was jailed for seven and a half years after being found guilty of importing cocaine.

D. Pownall, NCA Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Plummer foolishly thought that he could get away with smuggling cocaine into the UK for profit.

“Drug smugglers play a key role in the drug supply chain, aiding organised crime groups in a trade that brings violence and exploitation to our communities.

“Protecting our borders and preventing drugs from reaching the UK remains a top priority, and we’ll continue to work with key partners like Border Force to ensure such criminal activity is disrupted.”