Leeds Council is set to abandon its controversial legalised red light zone for sex workers in Leeds.

The move comes after years of complaints from people living and working in the area around Holbeck Lane.

Under the controversial scheme which has been in force since 2014, sex workers have been allowed to solicit for business in part of Holbeck at certain hours of night without fear of prosecution.

The council says the number of women working the streets has declined and they will now adopt a city wide approach to on street soliciting.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member with responsibilityfor Safer Leeds, said: "Providing meaningful support to the local community remains a key priority for us in terms of our on-going approach to tackling sex work in the area. We remain committed to taking any steps that are necessary to tackle sex work wherever itmay be in Leeds."

West Yorkshire Police insist the policy in Holbeck has been been a success in helping to turn women away from prostitution.

Chief Superintendent Damien Miller said:"I think what is very clear is that the partnership approach we have had has worked. We have been able to help the women who are on street sex workers who have complex needs."

The decision has been welcomed by campaigners who have been opposed to the scheme from the start.

Ben Mallinson runs a school on the edge of the Managed Zone. He said:"Our students are extremely concerned with the managed approach on their doorstep walking through that to and from school but also the fact that there has been evidence of on street sex work beyond the managed zone area."

Anne Hopper has lived in the area for the past 50 years and said she had 'mixed feelings' about it because she doesn't begrudge the girls care but that the local people's care and well-being has been 'totally ignored.'

Dave Kelly is a youth worker in Holbeck, he said: "It is very important that people out there know that communities like this will not be used as a dumping ground for the less fortunate in society. It is a great area to grow up in"