Specialist Long Covid services for children and young people will be set up in hospitals in Leeds, Sheffield and Hull as part of a £100m expansion of care for those suffering from the condition.

The 15 new hubs will draw together experts on common symptoms such as respiratory problems and fatigue who can directly treat youngsters, advise family doctors or others caring for them or refer them into other specialist services and clinics.

Some £30 million will also go to GPs to improve diagnosis and care for those with Long Covid while the new investment will also boost online services.

340,000 people may need support for the condition.

68,000 estimated who will need rehab or other specialist treatment.

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, said it is the ''latest example of how NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to provide care for those who need it throughout the pandemic.”

More than one million people have reported suffering from Long Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.

What are the symptoms of Long Covid?

Symptoms include shortness of breath and extreme fatigue with almost a third of sufferers saying it has a significant impact on their daily life.

While the majority of children and young people are not severely affected by Covid, ONS data has shown that 7.4% of children aged 2-11 and 8.2% of those aged 12-16 report continued symptoms.

Credit: PA

There is already a network of specialist Long Covid clinics which have been given £34 million of funding. Some £70 million of the new investment will extend these clinics and set up the paediatric hubs.

The hubs will bring together expert clinical teams, including paediatricians, physiotherapists, nurses and occupational therapists.

Where will the Long Covid Hubs be?