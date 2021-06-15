Nominations open for 2021 Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards

Here at ITV Calendar, we want to celebrate our region's unsung heroes - and we need your help.

Every year we select someone to represent our region in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards - and this year, despite the pandemic, is no different.

We're looking for the ITV Calendar Fundraiser of the Year - and you just might know who that is.

They could be loyal supporters of our cherished charities and good causes, or perhaps they're someone who dug deep during the pandemic crisis to help out their local community.

Whoever they are, we want to hear about them.

A message from Pride of Britain host Carol Vorderman.

Nominations can be put forward here.

This award is for an individual only and the person you nominate must be aged 16 or over and be available to be filmed and have their story told on ITV regional news.

If you or your nominee are under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

Nominations close at midnight on Friday 13 August. Full terms and conditions can be found at itv.com.