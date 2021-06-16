Great Yorkshire Show to go ahead despite delay to June 21 unlocking

The organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show has announced that it will still go ahead despite a delay to the removal of all lockdown restrictions.

The event is being held for the 162nd time from July 13-16 and organisers have said they will work with North Yorkshire County Council to make the event safe.

A statement from the show said: "The Great Yorkshire Show was planned under social distancing measures and we are continuing to work closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health to deliver a Covid safe show.

"We are discussing some of the details which may require additional measures to be put in place. We have already adapted the Show so that most of it is held outdoors this year and it’s been extended to run over four days for the first time in its history."

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased from the Great Yorkshire Show website.

There will be a reduced capacity at the event and track and trace will also be in place to ensure that it is covid secure.