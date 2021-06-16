Leeds United to travel to Old Trafford on opening day of Premier League season

Leeds United will kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season with a trip to Old Trafford to face arch-rivals Manchester United on August 14.

It will be the third time in eight months the two teams have played one another after waiting nine years for a match between the two clubs.

When Leeds travelled to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in December an eight-goal thriller was produced in the first encounter of last season, with Manchester United triumphing 6-2 before a stalemate took place at Elland Road.

On this occasion, supporters from the two clubs will hopefully be in attendance for a game that could feel like a throwback to yesteryears.

Leeds will be hoping to better their last showing at the home of the Red Devils and will be hoping that their fans can make the trip across the Pennines to see them in action.

Leeds will finish the season with a trip to newly-promoted Brentford.