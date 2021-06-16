A deaf woman from Leeds is preparing to mount a High Court challenge after complaining about a lack of British Sign Language interpreters at Government Covid briefings.

Katie Rowley, 36, is taking legal action against the Cabinet Office, a lawyer representing her said with an online hearing being held today [June 16].

It is expected that government lawyers will dispute the claim being put before Mr Justice Fordham.

Chris Fry, who is Ms Rowley's solicitor, said he is also representing about 350 other deaf people who have made similar claims.

The Scottish and Welsh governments have been providing interpreters throughout the pandemic. Credit: PA

He said those cases are on hold pending the outcome of Ms Rowley's case.

Mr Fry said his client is arguing that the Government breached obligations to make broadcasts accessible to deaf people under equality legislation.

"Katie's case is that an on-platform interpreter, who is in the room during the briefing, avoids any technical issues, ensures that a British Sign Language interpreted version is universally available on any channel and demonstrates an inclusive approach by the Government," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Scotland and Wales both have on-platform interpreters for their broadcasts."

He added: "The Cabinet Office is expected to argue that it complied with its duties by making an arrangement with the BBC to provide an interpreter, arranging a live feed, providing subtitles and providing written information online after the briefings."