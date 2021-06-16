Streets of Sheffield to be turned into giant game for six weeks

Play video

Video report by Martin Fisher

The streets of Sheffield will become part of a giant game for the next six weeks in a bid to get people more active after lockdown.

The 'Beat the Streets' game will see a series of electronic markers dotted around the city where players can check in to collect points - it is hoped that around 45,000 players will take part.

The aim of the game is to run, walk, cycle or scooter to different checkpoints and collect as many points as you can.

Councillor Alison Teal said: "It's really important in recovering from Covid and getting people out and about more is essential because a lot of us have gained a bit of weight and of course our fitness has been affected so it's about reminding people it's good to get out and about."

There will be 450 different points around the city for people to go and find.

Families, children, workgroups and friends can register to take part in the game which will run from today until July 28.

There will be various prizes and leaderboards for those taking part.

Alasdair Menmuir, from the project, said: "There are prizes for all our leader boards so we have leader boards for schools communities workplaces and running and cycling groups as well and they can win a selection of vouchers and other spot prizes as well."