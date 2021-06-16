The clinical lead at a Care Home in Scarborough and the chairman of the Independent Care Group have both said that vaccine take-up for care staff should be "encouraged" but not mandatory.

Simon Walls, who is the clinical leader of St Cecilia's care home, told ITV News that people's reasons for not wanting to have the vaccine had to be taken into account, but that he understood why relatives would want all staff to be vaccinated.

Mr Walls said: "I imagine there are family members who would say I wouldn't send my relative to a care home unless everyone is vaccinated against the virus, but if you look at something like the flu virus, not everyone [in social care] gets the flu vaccine.

"So it's another one a bit like that because the chances of getting flu and that leading to the death of a resident is another thing you have to bring forward.

"I do understand it from both sides, but this may put off a lot of staff, who are already very difficult to get to come into social care, to come to work."

His comments come after reports that the government is planning to make it mandatory for care home workers to have the vaccine or they will face losing their jobs.

There has been a broadly high uptake of the vaccine by care home workers in the Calendar region, according to data released by NHS England.

The Department for Health and Social Care did not deny the reports and they have been conducting a review into the measure.

A spokesperson for the department said: "Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic and have already saved thousands of lives – with millions of health and care staff vaccinated.

"Our priority is to make sure people in care homes are protected and we launched the consultation to get views on whether and how the government might take forward a new requirement for adult care home providers, looking after older people, to only deploy staff who have had a COVID-19 vaccination or have an appropriate exemption.

"The consultation ended on Wednesday 26 May and we will publish our response in due course."

Mike Padgham, who is the chair of the Independent Care Group which represents care homes in Yorkshire, said that he didn't like the idea and that people who have worked hard on the front line for the last 15 months shouldn't face the prospect of dismissal.

"We live in a free country and people should have a choice about what they inject into their body," he said.

"It's one thing recruiting staff and telling them from the beginning they have to be vaccinated, but it's another thing telling people already working for you they have to have it."

He added that he supported the vaccine and believed it was the best way out of the pandemic and he would encourage everyone to have it.

Gavin Edwards, Unison's Senior National Officer for Social Care, said that "coercing" people into having the vaccine was not the way forward and that the government should be encouraging vaccine uptake by making sure care workers get time off to have the jab.

Leaders have argued that family members are not required to have had a vaccine to visit family members. Credit: PA

Gaynor Saunders, Chair of the Hull and East Riding Care Association, said: "With regards to mandatory vaccination of all care home staff, as a provider of care to support the most vulnerable in our society, I advocate any measures that protect those people; many of whom fought and/or contributed in the Second World War for our freedom.

We should be very proud of our vaccination programme, the efficacy and speed at which the rollout was undertaken. However, the science does not yet identify any long term effects of the vaccine in those younger people who make up the largest part of our dwindling workforce.

"It is common knowledge that the sector is in crisis; not least, as a result of a diminishing workforce and I am extremely concerned at how such a decision will further impact our sector."

She added that there should be a longer period for employees to make the decision to have the vaccine.