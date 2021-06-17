Car crashes into Pudsey tattoo studio after 'failing to stop for police'

Play video

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a tattoo studio in Pudsey last night after "failing to stop for police."

The black Audi A4 was seen by a police patrol in Stanningley at 2.29am last night - after failing to stop the car smashed into the front of the business on Bradford Road.

West Yorkshire Police said that a man left the scene before being arrested at 5.40am at an address in Pudsey on suspicion of drink driving, failing to stop and assault of police officers.

The man is currently being treated in hospital for "serious injuries".