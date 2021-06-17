The supermarket chain Co-op has announced it will stop selling instant barbecues from stores situated in or within a one-mile radius of all UK National Parks.

The move is designed to reduce the risk of wildfires on moorlands - earlier this year a large wildfire took hold on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire that was caused by a barbecue.

Fires and barbecues have been banned in lots of National Parks as a result of wildfires and the company said they are trying to help people support those local bans.

Adele Balmforth, Buying Director at Co-op said: "Whilst the majority of consumers use, extinguish, and dispose of instant BBQs safely, and we continue to sell many of them from our stores across the UK, we respect that local decisions to protect the parkland have to be made.

"Where we have stores in, and within a one-mile radius, of a National Park we have removed instant BBQs from sale to help protect the landscape of the communities in which we serve."

The move has been supported by the National Fire Chiefs Council, who have said they do not want to ban barbecues but want people to use them more responsibly.

Paul Hedley, National Fire Chiefs Council lead for wildfires, said: "We support Co-op’s move – adding clear warnings along with simple messaging on how to dispose of these barbecues is an effective way to prevent fires.

"Most people manage to enjoy instant barbecues with no issues but the worrying upward trend in wildfires caused by these devices, cannot be ignored and action has to be taken."