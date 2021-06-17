Former Leeds United player convicted after firearms and drugs found in home

A former Leeds United player has been convicted after firearms, ammunition and Class A drugs were seized in his home by the National Crime Agency.

Paul Shepherd, 43, was born in Leeds and was on the books at his hometown club between 1995 and 1999 but only made one appearance for the club during that time.

An investigation into Shepherd was launched when an encrypted Encro phone and drugs were found at his home - West Yorkshire Police had also found a block of cocaine in his car.

A Glock semi-automatic pistol and a Howa bolt-action rifle were found in Shepherd's Leeds home last April.

Messages on Shepherd's seized phone linked him to the firearms and triggered further arrests and seizures across West Yorkshire, Merseyside and the North East.

Those arrested included Gerard Wignall, 33, from Merseyside, who was sentenced to 16 months in prison last month after his DNA was found on the rifle at Shepherd’s house.

The rifle could be traced back to a burglary and was being looked after by Wignall before it was transported to West Yorkshire.

Two other men from Leeds, Carl O'Flaherty and Shane Kameka, have both pleaded guilty to drugs and firearm charges.

Today at Leeds Crown Court, Shepherd was found guilty of four charges relating to possessing a firearm and Class A drugs after a three-day trial.

NCA Operations Manager, Nigel Coles, said: "Shepherd went to great lengths to acquire dangerous firearms that were criminally sourced.

"We’re pleased that the evidence presented at court this week has secured a guilty verdict and hope further charges can be proven at a later date.

"The seriousness of gun crime cannot be underestimated. Had we not intercepted these weapons they would have been used to threaten and intimidate others with the potential loss of life."

Another man Clinton Blakey, from Leeds, is currently wanted by the NCA after failing to appear at court after he was charged in August.

Police are appealing for anyone with knowledge of Blakey's whereabouts to contact the National Crime Agency on 0370 396 7622 or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.