Harrogate Milliner back in business as racing season gets underway

Play video

Video report by Chris Kiddey

One of Yorkshire's Milliners is celebrating the return of weddings and Ladies Day at Royal Ascot as her business booms.

Jenny Roberts has been making hats in Harrogate for fifteen years, her business came to an abrupt halt during the pandemic, but now she is busier than ever as racing events return across the UK.

She said: "There's been a mass frenzy, about of a rush. Lots of clients coming at the last minute to get their millinery for Royal Ascot."

She added: "With the announcement that weddings can go ahead with the larger numbers and the race season kicking in, I am hoping for a really good summer."

The race event is running at a reduced capacity this year because of Covid-19, but three friends from Yorkshire who made the trip didn't mind at all.

Katie Atkinson-Bond said: "I just think it is an amazing opportunity to get dressed up, wear something unusual and feel like a lady on ladies day."

Abigail Camwell said: "I think after a year or eighteen months of just being at home and working it is just fantastic to be dressed up again, enjoying a few drinks and being around a few more people."

Royal Ascot concludes on Saturday.