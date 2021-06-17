Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield to leave role

Kevin Sinfield OBE is to leave his role as Director of Rugby at Leeds Rhinos at the end of the season to look for a "new challenge".

Sinfield played for the Rhinos from 1997 until 2015 winning seven Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups, three World Club Challenges and three League Leaders shields before taking up his new role in 2018.

Rhinos have said Kevin has decided to move away from the club as he "continues his career progression".

Sinfield, who was recently awarded an OBE for his efforts raising money and awareness of MND, said: "This has been one of the hardest decisions of my career. It has been a privilege to return to the club and help take us forward into the future.

"When I returned, I always said I would review my role after three years and that my reason for coming back was to help the club. The last eighteen months have been a huge challenge and the role has changed significantly from the job I first came to do. My position is now further away from performance than I ever thought it would be.

"I love the club and the people I work with but I feel now is the right time for a new challenge. As well as the role changing, I have changed through my experiences in the last eighteen months both at the club and through my fundraising activities.

"I am proud of our record over the last three years as we have rediscovered the spirit of the Rhinos within this group with a squad of young, talented, homegrown players secured on long term contracts for the foundations of a new era of success in the years ahead."

He said that his next career moves would be announced later today.

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington added, "Like all Rhinos fans, I am extremely disappointed with Kevin’s decision. We always hoped he would enjoy a long career with us.

"I agree the Director of Rugby role has changed and we did discuss other roles at the club but it is not to be. I do understand and appreciate Kevin’s reasons for leaving for a new and different challenge.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Kevin for the fantastic job he has done over the last three years in particular the unprecedented challenges over the last eighteen months."

Leeds Rhinos won the Challenge Cup in 2020 whilst Sinfield was in his role.