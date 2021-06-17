North Yorkshire Police stop car driving on A64 with rear tyre missing

North Yorkshire Police stopped a car driving on the A64 near Scarborough that was missing a rear tyre.

Police found eight people in the small hatchback, including a baby, two toddlers and a young child who were not wearing seatbelts, according to police.

One of the children was found upside down in the rear footwell of the car.

The car was uninsured and the driver, a man in his 20s, did not have a licence meaning that he was arrested and taken into custody.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving, driving without an appropriate licence and driving without insurance.