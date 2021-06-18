A63: Roadworks to take place on Hull route until February 2022

New steel safety barriers are about to be installed along the A63 in Hull meaning the road will be closed overnight until February 2022.

The work will take place between junction 38 of the M62 and South Cave, with speed limited on the carriageway to 40MPH during the day.

Work will take place from 8pm at night until 6am Monday to Friday.

There will also be work improving road verges, resurfacing the road and renewing signs and streetlights.

Highways England programme delivery manager Phil Jepps said: "The A63 is a vital route through East Yorkshire and this work will improve safety for the thousands of drivers who use this road every day and create smoother journeys in the long run.

"We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum, but I urge drivers to plan their journey in advance when the closures are in place. I want to thank drivers for their patience while we carry out this essential safety work."

He added: "For pedestrians, public rights of way crossing points on the A63 will be closed overnight Monday to Friday or when work takes place.

"A pedestrian diversion will be in place at the two crossings closest to South Cave and a diversion will be in place towards Annie Med lane."

The latest traffic information can be found on the Highways England's website.