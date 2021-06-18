Covid: Surge testing to be rolled out in parts of Leeds after case rise

Enhanced Covid-19 testing is being rolled out in parts of Leeds after a rise in cases in the city.

Residents in Hyde Park, Headingley, Little London and the Woodhouse areas who are not experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 will be encouraged to get a free PCR test at a pop-up testing centre.

Centres will be running at Cinder Moor on Woodhouse Lane; the Gryphon Centre at Leeds University and the Mandela Community Centre from June 22.

There will also be door-to-door testing rolled out by Leeds City Council from next week.

All adults are also being offered to book their coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible, with appointments now open to anyone over 18.

The testing is being rolled out after a steep rise in cases with Headingley and Hyde Park having a case rate of 841 per 100,000 people, the rate for the whole of Leeds is 161 per 100,000.

Hospitalisations and deaths remain low in the city, however, the council say cases among the over 60s have risen in the last few weeks.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: "With this enhanced testing programme, we’re using every tool at our disposal to try and turn the tide of rising cases in both these areas- but we can’t do it alone.

"We know that with the Euros and the recent sunshine, this is an exciting time to get out and about for everyone who has missed seeing their friends and loved ones.

"But we need people living in Headingley and Hyde Park and Little London and Woodhouse to work with us, get a test and help us identify where these COVID cases are so together we can stop the spread and ensure Leeds can carry on enjoying a safe summer."

Victoria Eaton, Leeds City Council’s director of Public Health, said: "We are doing everything we can to address the increasing cases, working closely with communities and our local and national partners to prevent and respond to any outbreaks and rising rates.

"Enhanced testing in areas where we are seeing particularly high numbers of cases gives us a chance to break the chain of infection among those who haven’t had a vaccine and hopefully ensure these higher cases do not translate to increased hospitalisations and deaths in Leeds."