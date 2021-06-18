Play video

David Seaman's full interview with Chris Dawkes

David Seaman has been reflecting on England vs Scotland at Euro 96 and how Paul Gascoigne stole his glory with his "unbelievable" goal.

Seaman, who is from Rotherham, saved Gary McAllister's penalty with England leading 1-0 in the group game - ninety seconds later Gazza scored his memorable goal to seal the win for England.

The former goalkeeper played for England between 1988 and 2002 and said that the tournament was an "amazing time to be a footballer and an amazing time to be an England fan".

He added: "It was a game where the pressure was on, we hadn't had the perfect start against Switzerland, a draw there, so going into that Scotland game we knew we needed to win because we had the Dutch next.

"But it was just an amazing feeling because of how close it was - we were 1-0 up; they get a penalty; I save the penalty with my elbow; ninety seconds later Gazza knicks all my glory scores an unbelievable goal and we're 2-0 up and it's game over."

England will go into tonight's game knowing that a win will see them qualify for the knockout stage, whilst Scotland will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic.

The game will be live exclusively on ITV 1 and STV from 7pm.