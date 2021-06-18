The National Crime Agency is assisting Humberside and South Yorkshire Police forces as they look for potential historic crimes of Gary Allen.

Allen was convicted of murdering Samantha Class in 1997 and Alena Grlakova in Rotherham in 2018 at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

There are now fears that Allen may be linked to other acts of violence against women and sex workers - he was previously jailed for attacking two women in Plymouth.

Alongside the two mothers he murdered, Allen had a long history of violent outbursts, including against his own family, children in the Hull care home he spent time during his early years and while serving abroad in the army.

His temper tantrums, "split personality" and early crimes eventually culminated in the murder of 29-year-old sex worker Samantha Class, whose body was found on the banks of the Humber by three schoolgirls in October 1997.She had been strangled, beaten and run over by Allen - but a jury would eventually find him not guilty of murder in 2000, allowing him the freedom to kill another sex worker. His next victim was Alena Grlakova, 38, in Rotherham on Boxing Day 2018.Allen confessed to murdering Samantha Class in Hull before dumping her body in the Humber to an undercover police officer in 2010.

Samantha Class and Alena Grlakova. Credit: Family Photos

Following Allen's conviction for both murders, an NCA spokesman said: "The NCA's Serious Crime Analysis Section (SCAS) and Major Crime Investigative Support Team (MCIS) have been assisting South Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police with advice and guidance on specific features of their investigations into Gary Allen."As part of our ongoing work, we will continue to assist forces in the consideration of historic unsolved cases that may be of interest and would appear to share some characteristics with those investigated here."