Murder investigation launched after woman suffers fatal injuries in Scunthorpe

Humberside Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found with fatal injuries at a property in Scunthorpe.

The 39-year-old was pronounced dead at the home on Baldwin Avenue in Bottesford after emergency services were called over reports of a concern for safety.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he is currently being questioned in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor said: "We are aware that a tragic incident of this nature will shock the local community, this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to the community.

"However, our officers remain in the area to provide reassurance, if you do have any concerns please come and speak to us.

"We would ask that anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 147 of 18 June."

People are also able to give information anonymously to the police by ringing the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.