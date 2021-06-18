North Yorkshire Police appeal for information after woman in seventies assaulted

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an assault in York city centre which left a woman in her seventies with a head injury.

Police have said that the incident occurred on Market Street in York at around 3.30pm on June 7 and involved an altercation between a younger woman and the victim.

Police have described the woman as being in her late twenties or early thirties, 5′ 5” tall with a stocky build and dark brown hair tied back in a ponytail with light patches.

She was wearing a yellow patterned skirt to the ankles, a similar coloured top with a bare stomach, black sandals and a cream jacket over the top.

They are asking for anyone who knows the woman to contact them on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Harry Mallett.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.