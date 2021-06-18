Play video

Olivia Blake MP speaking in the House of Commons about miscarriages

The MP for Sheffield Hallam has spoken in Parliament about the lack of support for women who have miscarriages.

In an emotional address last night, Olivia Blake described miscarriage as an "isolating experience" and said that the current entitlement for support or care after a woman's third miscarriage is not good enough.

She said: "The loss associated with miscarriage can often be minimised with phrases like 'it's okay you can just try again' or 'it just wasn't meant to be this time'.

"After my miscarriage, I got into a cycle of blaming myself and obsessing over what went wrong; if I ate the wrong thing, lifted something too heavy and so many other ridiculous thoughts.

"I have had to have counselling to deal with my trauma, but it was not offered, it was something that I had to seek out myself."

The Debate was based on findings from the medical journal The Lancet, which calls for a complete re-think and comprehensive overhaul of medical advice and support offered to women.

Help and support for women who have had a miscarriage can be found at the Miscarriage Association website or by calling 01924 200799.