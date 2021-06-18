Strikes have been threatened at the University of Hull after the potential closure of modern language courses and the sacking of the University and College Union branch president.

Staff have been asked to take an industrial action ballot by the UCU after it was announced the university wants to close its modern language degrees.

The UCU said that the university has also said it wants to cease offering in-person short language courses and replace them with an online learning platform.

Over 450 staff are being balloted to take industrial action to force the university to halt its language cuts and to reinstate the UCU the branch president.

UCU regional official Julie Kelley said: "Hull University’s claims to have an international outlook are beyond laughable whilst it plans to close an entire modern languages department, replacing some courses with an online app anyone can download to their phones for ten pounds.

"As it stands, degrees in Chinese, French, Russian, German, Italian, Spanish, translation studies and English language will all go, as will the expert lecturers that deliver them. It is a brazen act of vandalism that staff are determined to prevent."