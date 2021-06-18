Wakefield MP to face trial over historic sexual abuse allegation

The Conservative MP for Wakefield Imran Ahmad Khan has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a fifteen-year-old boy.

The allegation against the 47-year-old dates back to 2008 and the offence is said to have taken place in Staffordshire.

The alleged victim can't be identified for legal reasons.

Mr Khan appeared before Westminster magistrates yesterday via a video link and reporting restrictions that meant he could not be named were lifted today.

He has indicated he will plead not guilty to the charge of sexual assault and he will next appear at the Old Bailey in London on July 15th.

Until then he has been granted unconditional bail.