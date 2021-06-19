Teenager arrested after bus stop stabbing leaves another man seriously injured
A 29 year old is seriously injured in hospital after being stabbed at a bus stop in Leeds.
Officers were called to Pudsey bus station in Market Place, at 10,40pm last night where they found a man with a serious stab wound to his back. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment and remains in a serious but stable condition.
Detectives have arrested a 17-year-old teenager on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident. He remains in custody.
A cordon is in place at the bus station while forensic examinations take place.
He added: "We recognise that serious violence such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our neighbourhood policing team colleagues who will be maintaining a visible presence in the area to reassure people.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210306118 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat