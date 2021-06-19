A 29 year old is seriously injured in hospital after being stabbed at a bus stop in Leeds.

Officers were called to Pudsey bus station in Market Place, at 10,40pm last night where they found a man with a serious stab wound to his back. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives have arrested a 17-year-old teenager on suspicion of wounding with intent in relation to the incident. He remains in custody.

A cordon is in place at the bus station while forensic examinations take place.

We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances. “The victim is continuing to receive treatment in hospital, and we are monitoring his condition. “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident at the bus station or who has any information that could assist the investigation. Detective Inspector Andrew Lockwood, of Leeds District CID

He added: "We recognise that serious violence such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our neighbourhood policing team colleagues who will be maintaining a visible presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210306118 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat