Pensioner, 83, dies after car crashes into lamppost and tree in Leeds

An 83 year old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a lamppost and tree in Leeds.

It happened at 10.25am on Friday 18th June when a blue Mini Cooper left the road in Ash Hill Drive in Shadwell.

The pensioner was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the movements of the vehicle prior to the collision, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 01924 293047 or via 101, quoting log number 455 of June 18 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.