For a second weekend running, hundreds of people have been to get vaccinated at a pop-up clinic in Sheffield.

The Crucible theatre opened this morning Saturday 19th June for anyone over the age of 18 to have their Covid jab - without needing an appointment.

700 people were vaccinated at the venue last Saturday but today's session was the first since the government announced that all adults could book in for a jab.

Nurse Selina Redford said: "We want to get the world back to some kind of normality. Having the vaccine is not only protecting yourself its protecting others as well and those around you."

In Leeds it has been announced that extra testing will take place next week in areas where there is a high student population after concern about a spike in cases caused by the Delta variant.

The council said infection rates in the city have risen 80 per cent.

From Tuesday residents in the areas of Headingley, Hyde Park, Woodhouse and Little London areas will be encouraged to get a PCR test at one of three pop-up sites - even if they do not have symptoms.