Bradford City Academy retires number eight shirt after teenager's drowning

Bradford City's Academy has retired the number eight shirt worn by a teenage footballer who drowned in the River Calder.

Tomi Solomon, 13, died after jumping into the river at Brighouse on June 1.

The club said the shirt would be retired across "all age categories" in the Academy in his honour.

Tomi, who was born in the Netherlands, played for the club for three years.

At an inquest earlier this month, Bradford Coroner's Court heard his body was recovered by police divers several hours after he jumped into the river.