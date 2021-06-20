Cleethorpes Armed Forces Weekend cancelled due to Covid

Events planned for Armed Forces Weekend in Cleethorpes have been cancelled because of concern about the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The annual event – which was also called off last year – usually attracts thousands of people to the Meridian Showground.

But organisers said they were advised by public health officials to make the decision "to try and ensure the current spread is not exacerbated".

Steve Pintus, director of public health for North East Lincolnshire, said: "The numbers of cases in North East Lincolnshire have been increasing significantly in the last week, and if we follow the same trajectory in the next few days, there is significant risk that the virus could get out of hand in our area.

"Coupled with the fact that we know people from out of the area come to this great event, the only sensible course of action was, unfortunately, to cancel. The last thing we want to do is for people to take the virus home with them and cause spikes in another area."

Alex Baxter, who is one of the organisers, said efforts had been made to make the event Covid secure but added: "Given the surge in cases locally must now work with our public health team to ensure we do not aggravate this by bringing large numbers of people together until safe to do so.

"It is clearly very disappointing for our residents, veterans, participants and stakeholder, but public safety must always come first."

Mr Baxter said a "thank-you" event was being planned for later in the year.